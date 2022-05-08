Russia hits US-supplied weapons at railway station in Ukraine: Ministry

Russia’s protection ministry stated on Sunday it destroyed weapons and navy gear provided by the US and different Western international locations at a railway station close to the Ukrainian city of Soledar, state information company TASS reported.

Russian air pressure used “high-precision air-launched missiles” within the strike, Russian protection ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov stated.

He added that the strike additionally killed reserve models of Ukraine’s military.

Moscow’s protection minister Sergei Shoigu stated final week that the Russian navy will contemplate any NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as a reputable goal to be destroyed.

On Saturday, the Russian military stated it had destroyed a big stockpile of navy gear from the US and European international locations close to the Bohodukhiv railway station within the Kharkiv area.

