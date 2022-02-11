Russia holds drills in Belarus as West warns of ‘dangerous moment’

Britain mentioned on Thursday (10 February) the West might face the “most dangerous moment” in its standoff with Moscow within the subsequent few days, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following its troop buildup close to Ukraine, write Robin Emmott, Tom Balmforth and Vladimir Soldatkin.

Tensions remained excessive, with Ukraine additionally staging battle video games, however leaders on all sides signalled they hoped diplomacy might nonetheless prevail in what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to as Europe’s biggest security crisis for many years.

In a new round of diplomacy, Britain’s international minister held talks in Russia, Johnson visited NATO headquarters in Brussels and officers from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France had been on account of meet in Berlin to debate preventing between authorities forces and pro-Russia separatists in jap Ukraine since 2014.

Russia, which has greater than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders, denies Western accusations that it might be planning to invade its former Soviet neighbour although it says it might take unspecified “military-technical” motion until calls for are met.

“I honestly don’t think a decision has yet been taken (by Moscow on an attack). But that doesn’t mean that it is impossible that something absolutely disastrous could happen very soon indeed,” Johnson advised a information convention with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

“This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say, in the course of the next few days, in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced for decades, and we’ve got to get it right. And I think that the combination of sanctions and military resolve, plus diplomacy is what is in order.”

Stoltenberg additionally mentioned it was a harmful second for European safety, including: “The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down.”

In a brand new level of friction, Ukraine criticised Russian naval workouts that it mentioned made navigation within the Black Sea and Sea of Azov “virtually impossible”.

Visiting Moscow, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of robust Western sanctions if Ukraine was attacked.

Lavrov mentioned Moscow was in favour of diplomacy to resolve the disaster however that he couldn’t perceive British considerations over the drills in Belarus and denied Russia was coercing anybody.

He mentioned the West was utilizing Ukraine in opposition to Moscow and in addition accused Kyiv of trying to rewrite agreements supposed to finish the battle in jap Ukraine.

“I’m honestly disappointed that what we have is a conversation between a dumb and a deaf person. It’s as if we listen but we don’t hear,” Lavrov mentioned.

Truss’ talks in Moscow comply with shuttle diplomacy from French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Moscow and Kyiv earlier this week. In distinction to U.S. and British leaders, Macron has performed down the chance of a Russian invasion quickly.

Russia has used the tensions to hunt safety concessions from the West that would come with a promise to by no means admit Ukraine to NATO and halt the navy alliance’s growth.

The EU mentioned on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia’s proposals to member states on European safety on behalf of the 27 international ministers of the bloc.

NATO and the United States have already portrayed Russia’s most important calls for as non-starters.

Stoltenberg mentioned final week that Russia was anticipated to have 30,000 troops in Belarus in addition to Spetsnaz particular operations forces, SU-35 fighter jets, S-400 air defence programs and nuclear-capable Iskander missiles.

After the preliminary section of the joint drills was introduced final month, Russia held a briefing for navy attachés that lasted eight minutes and gave discover of an train that was already beneath manner, a senior U.S. state division official mentioned.

“That’s highly inconsistent with agreements for transparency for large military exercises in Europe. That’s bad news,” the official mentioned.

Ukraine launched its personal battle video games on Thursday which, like Russia’s joint drills with Minsk, will run till Feb. 20.

The Ukrainian forces, whose numbers haven’t been disclosed, are set to make use of Bayraktar drones and anti-tank Javelin and NLAW missiles supplied by international companions. Kyiv was on account of obtain an extra cargo of U.S. navy support afterward Thursday.

Despite the stress over the battle video games, the Kremlin’s level man on Ukraine, Dmitry Kozak, was set to satisfy officers from Ukraine, Germany and France in Berlin for the newest talks on the battle in jap Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned the talks can be vital and that he hoped they may get a Trilateral Contact Group on the battle in east Ukraine functioning once more. The group consists of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, a safety watchdog.

