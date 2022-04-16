Russia imposes travel bans on Boris Johnson and other UK officials

The diplomatic chasm between Russia and the West deepened additional Saturday, as Moscow barred British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a dozen different prime UK officers from getting into the nation in response to British sanctions.

The ministry’s assertion cited “unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.

“The Russophobic course of action of the British authorities, whose main goal is to stir up negative attitude toward our country, curtailing of bilateral ties in almost all areas are detrimental to the well-being and interests of the residents of Britain. Any sanctions attack will inevitably backfire on their initiators and receive a decisive rebuff,” the assertion mentioned.

Among the others on the banned record are Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Last Saturday Boris Johnson paid a visit to Kyiv, one among a number of European politicians to go to the Ukrainian capital to fulfill President Zelenskyy and present solidarity with Ukraine.

The British authorities promised to provide high-grade weapons price €120 million, together with anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

Johnson additionally confirmed additional financial assist, guaranteeing an extra €550 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking Britain’s whole mortgage assure to as much as €1.1 billion.

In mid-March Russia introduced an analogous journey ban on US President Joe Biden and different US officers. Western nations together with the US, the UK and the EU have focused Russian President Vladimir Putin and different senior officers with sanctions.

On Friday night, the ministry introduced the expulsion of 18 European Union diplomats from Moscow, in retaliation for the bloc’s declaring 19 diplomats from the Russian mission to the EU and to the European Atomic Energy Community persona non-grata.

The European Union mentioned the expulsions have been groundless, and that EU diplomats focused have been working within the framework of the Vienna conference on diplomatic relations.