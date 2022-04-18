Russia increased footprint in east Ukraine over last week: Senior US defense official

A senior US protection official stated Monday that Russia had elevated its military presence inside Ukraine, particularly within the east, over the previous couple of days.

The official stated that Russia had added 11 battalion tactical teams inside Ukraine over the past week, bringing the entire quantity to round 76.

“I don’t know where all of them are… but all the Russian forces are in the east or in the South. That is where they physically have ground forces,” the official stated. “They [Russia] have added to their capability inside Ukraine.”

