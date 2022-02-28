Russia interested in reaching agreement with Ukraine at talks, says negotiator

Russia is excited about coming to an settlement that’s within the pursuits of each side at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky stated on Monday, as officers put together to satisfy close to the border.

Medinsky stated talks have been anticipated to start at 12 p.m. native time (0900 GMT).

Russia’s political and financial isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine’s capital and different cities within the largest assault on a European state since World War Two.

