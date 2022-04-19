Russia invades Ukraine

(Azov Battalion)

New video pictures of girls and youngsters, purportedly sheltering within the basement of the Azovstal metal plant within the besieged Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol, have been revealed Monday night on Telegram.

The video was posted by the Azov Battalion, a unit that started as an ultra-nationalist militia however has since built-in into the Ukrainian armed forces. The video was later shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It seems to indicate dozens of youngsters and households who’ve been sheltering for weeks within the basement of the plant the place Ukrainian forces are holding out in opposition to Russian assaults.

CNN can not confirm the authenticity of the video, or when it was taken. However, after reviewing 1000’s of images and movies of the Azovstal metal plant, the partitions of the shelter seem to match the lime-green painted partitions of the metal plant’s basements.

Some context: Commander of the Azov Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko, in Mariupol stated in a video posted Monday on Telegram that Russian forces have been firing “willingly” on the Azovstal steelworks manufacturing unit, the place tons of of civilians are sheltering alongside Ukrainian forces.

Prokopenko stated that amongst these sheltering are, “individuals of all ages, ladies, kids, and households of Mariupol defenders. They are sheltering within the basements and bunkers from the ‘Russian world’.”

Myhailo Vershynin, the chief of the Mariupol Patrol Police, additionally instructed CNN that ladies, kids and the aged have been amongst these sheltering contained in the metal plant.