Russia invades Ukraine: Live updates

In this photograph supplied by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the nation through his smartphone within the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 26. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated it’s now a “crucial moment” to resolve on his nation’s membership within the European Union, in a tweet on Saturday.

“It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine’s membership in the #EU. Discussed with @eucopresident further effective assistance and the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future,” a tweet on his verified Twitter web page stated.

Defiant phrases: Earlier Saturday because the battle for Kyiv continued, Zelensky took to the social media platform a variety of instances to publish updates.

In one 40-second video titled “do not believe the fakes,” the president stated: “I am here. We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this.

“That is it. That’s all I wished to let you know. Glory to Ukraine,” he added.

In a separate tweet on Saturday morning, he additionally stated: “A brand new day on the diplomatic frontline started with a dialog with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and gear from our companions are on the way in which to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!”

French support: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned that the war in Ukraine and the crisis around it “will last” as he predicted impacts on food markets.

“If I can let you know one factor this morning, it’s that this conflict will final,” Macron informed France’s annual agriculture honest.

“This disaster will final, this conflict will final and all of the crises that include it would have lasting penalties,” Macron added, warning: “We have to be ready.

“French and Europeans, we will be there,” he stated, “to build short and medium-term responses to try and fully secure our energy.”

The president stated that the disaster’ “impact on our lives” may also prolong to the world of farmers and meals, with out offering additional particulars.