Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine

Russia’s prime state investigative physique stated on Saturday it was wanting right into a Russian media report alleging that sabotage specialists from Britain’s SAS particular forces have been deployed to western Ukraine.

The Special Air Service is an elite navy power skilled to conduct particular operations, surveillance and counter-terrorism.

Russia’s RIA Novosti information company on Saturday quoted a Russian safety supply as saying about 20 SAS members had been despatched to the Lviv area.

In a press release, the Investigative Committee stated it will observe up the report that that they had been despatched in “to assist the Ukrainian special services in organizing sabotage on the territory of Ukraine.”

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense stated: “We do not comment on Special Forces.”

Britain stated it despatched navy trainers to Ukraine earlier this yr to instruct native forces in utilizing anti-tank weapons however the British authorities stated on February 17 – every week earlier than Russia’s invasion – that it had pulled out all troops besides these wanted to guard its ambassador.

It was not clear what steps the Investigative Committee deliberate to soak up response to any SAS involvement in Ukraine.

But the very fact of the investigation into the doable presence of forces from a NATO nation is important, on condition that Russia has issued warnings to the West to not get in the best way of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

