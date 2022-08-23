Russia Is Planning Fresh Strikes On Ukraine Infrastructure, Warns US

The official mentioned the assertion was based mostly on downgraded U.S. intelligence.

Washington:

The United States has intelligence that Russia is planning to launch recent assaults in opposition to Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and authorities services quickly, a U.S. official mentioned on Monday.

“We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the official mentioned.

