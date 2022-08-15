Russia Is Ready To Arm Its Allies With Modern Weapons: Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was talking on the “Army 2022” Forum close to Moscow.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Monday that Moscow valued its ties with nations in Latin American, Asia and Africa and was prepared to supply fashionable weapons to its allies.

President Putin used a speech at an arms present close to Moscow to boast of Russia’s superior weapons capabilities and declare its willingness to share know-how with like-minded nations.

“(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles,” President Putin mentioned on the opening ceremony of the “Army-2022” discussion board close to Moscow.

“Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations.”

He was talking almost six months into Russia’s warfare in Ukraine, the place Moscow has suffered repeated setbacks and heavy losses.

Western army analysts say the poor efficiency of Russian troops and weaponry may make its arms exports much less engaging to potential consumers, corresponding to India, which have closely relied on its know-how prior to now.

