Russia is trying to sell other countries the new ‘cutting-edge’ tank that Moscow itself doesn’t really want to buy

Russia’s state-run arms maker is advertising and marketing the brand new T-14 Armata tank for export.

The T-14 is taken into account extremely superior, with options stated to match or exceed NATO’s tanks.

But Moscow has decreased its personal purchases of Armatas, elevating doubt about its capability to construct them.

Russia desires different nations to purchase its superior T-14 Armata, however Russia itself would not appear that within the new tank.

Not solely has the Russian military purchased few T-14s, however the Armata has been largely absent from what ought to have been its baptism of fireside — the Ukraine struggle.

Nonetheless, Rosoboronexport — the state arms firm that manufactures the Armata — tried to promote the brand new tank at Army 2022, a giant protection commerce present sponsored by the Russian authorities.

“The Russian state arms exporter has never demonstrated the T-14 Armata tank before,” reported Russian state news agency TASS, calling the brand new tank “cutting-edge.”

Russian T-14 Armata tanks put together for the Victory Parade in Red Square on May 9, 2015Getty Images

Previously, solely a scale mannequin of the automobile had been displayed on the IDEX commerce present in Abu Dhabi in 2021, which led to “about six countries” expressing curiosity within the T-14, Rosoboronexport claimed.

Since the Armata was made public in 2015, Russia’s next-generation tank has fearful Western analysts, who concern it’d dominate present NATO principal battle tanks — such because the M1 Abrams, Challenger 2, and Leopard II — which can be Cold War-era designs relationship to the Eighties.

After the failure of the Future Combat System challenge, America’s subsequent tank is more likely to be simply an upgraded Abrams. European international locations might develop the Main Ground Combat System tank — if they’ll muster the political unity and funding — however at finest, the MGCS will not seem till 2035. The Armata is operational now.

Since the Nineteen Forties, the world had grow to be accustomed to Russian tanks that basically developed from the Soviet T-34s and T-55s of the Nineteen Forties and Nineteen Fifties to the T-72s and T-90s of right now.

These tended to be smaller, cheaper, and extra expendable than their Western counterparts, which reassured NATO that its outnumbered however extra technologically superior tanks may prevail towards massed Russian armor.

A Russian T-90M Proryv tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Ukraine’s Kharkiv area, May 9, 2022.REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

But specialists have been shocked by the brand new design and idea of the Armata, a high-tech automobile that options an lively safety system to shoot down anti-tank rockets, subtle sensors and information networking, onboard drones, and a excessive diploma of automation.

Most notably, the T-14 has a 125mm cannon housed in an unmanned turret, permitting the crew to stay safely nestled contained in the thickly armored hull. The thinner armor on tank turrets is commonly some extent of vulnerability, as has been seen in Ukraine, the place Western-made anti-tank weapons have claimed many Russian tanks.

In impact, with the Armata, Russia appeared to have developed a tank that would defeat NATO tanks by means of high quality slightly than amount.

Perhaps Russia itself had doubts. Moscow initially introduced plans to buy 2,300 Armatas by 2025, at an estimated $4 million apiece. By 2020, that quantity had been pared to 132, because the Russian military opted to modernize its present tanks.

The Armata “became a hostage to many new technologies and systems introduced into it,” in response to Russian defense magazine VPK. “At first, it looked more than innovative and aroused explosive interest. But the vehicle was prohibitively expensive. As a result, the Ministry of Defense came to the conclusion that there was no need to hurry with large batches of Armatas. And the emphasis should be on the T-72, T-80 and T-90 tanks, using the huge modernization potential built into them back in Soviet times.”

A Russian T-14 Armata tank.Getty Images

In that sense, the Russian military might have been prescient. Ukraine claims that Russian tank manufacturing has been crippled by Western sanctions which have disadvantaged producers of imported parts, particularly electronics that Russia cannot manufacture domestically.

Given that Western electronics have been present in numerous Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, this raises the query of whether or not Russian trade can construct the Armata so long as sanctions proceed.

That won’t fear the Kremlin. As with many Russian “wonder weapons” — like weird nuclear-powered cruise missiles and Su-57 stealth fighters that have barely flown over Ukraine — new Russian arms appear to be extra about propaganda than army functionality.

If a nation reminiscent of India, which has operated Soviet- and Russian-made tanks for the reason that Nineteen Fifties, opts to purchase even a couple of Armatas, it could be good publicity for Russian technological prowess.

The query is whether or not different international locations will select a tank that Russian factories could also be incapable of delivering and that Russia itself is not shopping for.

Michael Peck is a protection author whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy Magazine and different publications. He holds a grasp’s in political science. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

