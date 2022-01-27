Russia keeps door open after US rejects key security demands

Russia mentioned on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to deal with its primary safety considerations, however stored the door open for additional dialogue of their standoff over Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned Moscow, which has constructed up its forces close to Ukraine, wouldn’t rush to attract conclusions after Washington responded on Wednesday to Russian proposals for a redrawing of post-Cold War safety preparations in Europe.

Describing tensions in Europe as harking back to the Cold War, Peskov mentioned Moscow wanted time to assessment the US written response however US and NATO statements that Russia’s primary calls for have been unacceptable didn’t depart a lot room for optimism.

“Based on what our colleagues said yesterday, it’s absolutely clear that on the main categories outlined in those draft documents… we cannot say that our thoughts have been taken into account or that a willingness has been shown to take our concerns into account,” he mentioned. “But we won’t rush with our assessments.”

The nuanced Kremlin response made clear that Russia was not rejecting the US and NATO responses out of hand or closing the door to diplomacy.

The Russian overseas ministry mentioned the easiest way to scale back tensions was for NATO to withdraw forces from jap Europe, but additionally sought to quash fears of a looming invasion.

“We have already repeatedly stated that our country does not intend to attack anyone. We consider even the thought of a war between our people to be unacceptable,” mentioned Alexei Zaitsev, a ministry spokesman.

Russian and Ukrainian greenback bonds, which have been hammered by the disaster, rose after Peskov spoke. Russia’s dollar-denominated RTS share index rose 4 p.c, and the ruble gained over 1 p.c towards the greenback, pulling away from an almost 15-month low.

Though it denies planning to invade Ukraine, Russia says it needs to implement “red lines” to guard its personal safety.

It offered calls for in December that NATO halt any additional enlargement, bar Ukraine from ever becoming a member of and pull again forces and weaponry from jap European international locations that joined the alliance after the Cold War ended.

Diplomatic window

The written US and NATO responses weren’t made public, however each had already rejected these calls for whereas expressing willingness to have interaction on different points corresponding to arms management, confidence-building measures and limits on the dimensions and scope of navy workout routines.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned Washington remained dedicated to upholding NATO’s “open-door” coverage and NATO mentioned it will not compromise its core rules.

Western international locations have warned of financial sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, constructing on measures imposed since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea and Russian-backed separatists started combating authorities forces in jap Ukraine.

Ukrainian, Russian, German and French diplomats mentioned the battle in jap Ukraine in Paris on Wednesday and agreed extra talks ought to be held in Berlin in two weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the assembly and “its constructive nature”, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned the settlement on extra talks meant Russia was prone to stay on a diplomatic monitor for at the very least two weeks.

He mentioned Russia’s primary technique now was to destabilize Ukraine, together with through the use of cyber assaults, and that “a military operation is something they keep in the pocket, it’s not something they put ahead of other options.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mentioned there was hope of beginning critical dialogue with the United States, however solely on secondary questions and never on elementary ones.

“The most important question is our clear position on the unacceptability of NATO’s further eastward expansion and the deployment of strike weapons that could threaten Russian territory,” Lavrov mentioned in feedback printed on his ministry’s web site.

He mentioned Putin would resolve Russia’s subsequent transfer.

Putin, who has not spoken publicly on the disaster for weeks, has warned of an unspecified “military-technical response” – one thing protection analysts say may relate to missile deployments – if Russia’s calls for are ignored.

NATO redeployments

TASS information company quoted a senior Russian overseas ministry official, Vladimir Ermakov, as saying a nuclear missile disaster between Moscow and Washington was unavoidable with out measures to make sure restraint and predictability.

He mentioned Moscow believed Washington was making ready to deploy quick and intermediate vary missiles to Europe and the Asia-Pacific area.

Biden has mentioned he is not going to ship US or allied troops to combat Russia in Ukraine however NATO has mentioned it’s placing forces on standby and reinforcing jap Europe with extra ships and fighter jets.

Four F-16 fighter jets flew to Lithuania from Denmark on Thursday, and 6 US F-15 jets landed in close by Estonia on Wednesday as NATO bolstered its jap flank.

