Russia kidnaps mayor of Ukraine city violating international law: President Zelenskyy

The mayor of southern Ukraine’s Melitopol was kidnapped on Friday by Russian troopers occupying town, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian officers stated.

“A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” Ukraine’s parliament stated on Twitter.

“He refused to cooperate with the enemy,” it added.

It stated the mayor was seized when he was on the metropolis’s disaster heart coping with provide points.

In a video message late Friday, Zelenskyy confirmed the kidnapping, calling Fedorov “a mayor who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community.”

“This is obviously a sign of weakness of the invaders… They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities,” he stated.

“The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is therefore a crime, not only against a particular person, against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine. It is a crime against democracy itself… The acts of the Russian invaders will be regarded like those of ISIS terrorists,” he stated.

The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Kirillo Timoshenko, beforehand posted a video on Telegram displaying troopers popping out of a constructing holding a person wearing black, his head apparently coated with a black bag.

According to the Ukrainian parliament, one other regional official, the deputy head of the regional council of Zaporizhzhia – 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Melitopol – was kidnapped after which launched a number of days in the past.

Before the Russian invasion, Melitopol had simply over 150,000 inhabitants.

