Russia lashes out at countries arming Ukraine: Understand danger of consequences

Russia lashed out at international locations that determined to offer “lethal” weapons to Ukraine, threatening them with the “danger of the consequences” ought to these weapons have an effect on Moscow’s army operations in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Monday.

“EU citizens and structures involved in supplying lethal weapons and fuel and lubricants to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be responsible for any consequences of such actions in the context of the ongoing special military operation [in Ukraine]. They cannot fail to understand the degree of danger of the consequences,” state company Interfax cited the ministry as saying.

The EU introduced on Sunday that it’ll finance the acquisition and supply of weapons and different gear to Ukraine. The weapons might be value 450 million euros ($505 million).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The EU-supplied deadly weapons will embrace ammunition, munitions, air protection techniques and anti-tank techniques, and the non-lethal class consists of gasoline, ballistic helmets, private protecting gear and first help kits.

The Russian ministry additionally tried to downplay the results of the extreme and wide-ranging sanctions imposed on the nation by the West to stress Moscow into ending its assault on Ukraine.

“Another myth that had been propagated by the EU in the past — that their unilateral restrictions, which are illegitimate under international law, are not directed against the Russian people — has been finally dispelled. Brussels functionaries, who until recently portrayed themselves as our country’s ‘strategic partner’, are not hiding any longer: they intend to inflict maximum damage on Russia, hit its weak points, seriously destroy its economy and suppress its economic growth,” the assertion learn.

It added: “We want to assure you it will not. The actions of the European Union will not go unanswered. Russia will continue to ensure the realization of its vital national interests without regard to sanctions and their threats. It is time for Western countries to understand that their undivided dominance in the global economy is long a thing of the past.”

However, Russia is extra economically remoted than ever, with its foreign money crumpling beneath the stress of the worldwide sanctions that additionally restrict its central financial institution from making an attempt to restrict the extent of the crash.

In addition, intelligence stories and Western protection officers say that Moscow’s forces are not on time, dealing with surprising resistance from Kyiv’s troops.

Yet, regardless of the crippling sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and the EU, in addition to the flurry of worldwide diplomatic efforts, President Vladimir Putin exhibits no indicators of relenting.

He ordered on Sunday Russian nuclear forces on excessive alert, citing the West’s “aggressive [and] illegitimate sanctions” towards Russia because the trigger.

On Monday, Russian nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been positioned on enhanced fight responsibility.

The first spherical of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officers aimed toward ending the battle concluded on Monday with no agreements. Kyiv stated negotiations with Moscow had been troublesome. A second spherical anticipated to deal with a ceasefire is anticipated to start within the coming days.

Read extra:

Ukraine offers amnesty and money to Russian soldiers who lay down their weapons

Canada to supply anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, ban Russian oil imports

Russia’s missiles see mixed results in Ukraine war as world watches