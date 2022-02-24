Russia launches military attack on Ukraine with reports of explosions and troops crossing border

The assault prompted instant condemnation from the United States and its allies, which have threatened to enact “full scale” sanctions in response to Russian navy aggression.

As the sound of air raid sirens rang out throughout the Ukrainian capital early Thursday, the nation’s President Volodymyr Zelensky moved to enact martial legislation and authorities ministers accused Moscow of launching a “full scale invasion.” But as daybreak broke in Kyiv, there was nonetheless site visitors on the streets and in Kramatorsk an area official stated individuals have been calm and going to work.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on his official web page that “peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strike” and referred to as the state of affairs “a war of aggression.” And, an adviser for the Ukraine Interior Minister, Anton Gerashchenko, instructed journalists Russia’s “invasion has begun” with “missile strikes on Kyiv,” the capital.

Gerashchenko stated troops had landed within the metropolis of Odessa and have been crossing the border in Kharkiv, the second-largest metropolis in Ukraine situated within the nation’s northeast. In a publish on his Facebook web page, he additionally stated management facilities corresponding to airfields and navy headquarters have been being hit by shelling in Kyiv and Kharkiv, and that there was artillery fireplace alongside the border.

CNN witnessed, by means of a livestream video, troops atop a column of navy autos coming into Ukraine from a border crossing with Belarus. The livestream video was taken on the Senkivka, Urkaine crossing with Veselovka, Belarus. The column was seen coming into Ukraine round 6:48 a.m. native time.

In latest weeks, Russia has amassed a major variety of troops, autos and tanks in Belarus close to the border with Ukraine. During that point, the 2 international locations have held joint navy workouts throughout the international locations, and close to the Belarus-Ukrainian border.

CNN groups in Russia and Ukraine additionally heard blasts from a number of components of Ukraine, together with close to the capital Kyiv and the town of Odessa, and pictures launched by the workplace of President Zelensky confirmed giant explosions to the east of the capital Kyiv with big columns of smoke rising into the air.

Hours earlier than, Putin introduced a navy operation within the Donbas area of jap Ukraine, which comprises the separatist-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk which Moscow acknowledged as unbiased on Monday.

In the deal with, broadcast stay on Russian nationwide tv, Putin urged Ukrainian forces to put down their arms and go residence, saying all duty for attainable bloodshed shall be solely on the conscience of the Ukrainian authorities.

But he added: “Our plans are not to occupy Ukraine, we do not plan to impose ourselves on anyone.”

Before the announcement of navy motion, Zelensky appealed for peace however vowed the nation would defend itself.

“We have no need for another Cold war, or a bloody war, or a hybrid war,” Zelensky stated. “But if we are attacked militarily, if they try to take away our freedom, our lives, our children’s’ lives, we will defend ourselves,” the Ukrainian President added, in a speech in Russian and directed at Russian residents.”When you attack, you will see our faces and not our spines, our faces.”

US President Joe Biden issued an announcement saying Russia had launched “an unprovoked and unjustified attack” on the Ukrainian individuals.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he stated. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Reports of explosions

A CNN crew within the capital Kyiv reported explosions coming from the path of the worldwide airport, round 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the middle of Kyiv. Social media accounts reported a number of explosions within the Boryspil space to the east of the capital, the place the worldwide airport is situated.

CNN has not confirmed that the airport has been focused.

A CNN crew in Kharkiv, the second-largest metropolis in Ukraine situated within the nation’s northeast, heard a “steady stream of loud explosions.”

A crew in Odessa heard two teams of explosions about 20 minutes aside, and one other crew in southeastern Zaporizhzhia, which lies on the Dnieper River that cuts by means of the nation, heard a minimum of one very distant explosion. Two individuals in Kramatorsk instructed CNN that they’ve heard a minimum of two huge explosions within the early hours of Thursday.

Before Putin’s deal with, Russia issued a discover banning civil plane from flight routes bordering north-eastern Ukraine. Separately, Ukrainian aviation authorities issued a discover limiting Ukrainian airspace within the areas across the capital Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odessa and Simferopol.

European aviation regulators stated there’s a “high risk” to civilian plane close to the Ukrainian border, fearing they might be focused on objective at any altitude.

“Air operators are reminded that this is now an active conflict zone,” stated the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, referred to as EASA.

In an obvious escalation in cyberattacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, a number of key Ukrainian web sites have been down as of three a.m native time on Thursday (8 p.m. ET Wednesday), together with these of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Security Service in Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Justice.

Military operation comes as UN Security Council meets

The navy operation got here because the UN Security Council had “gathered in the council seeking peace” Wednesday night time.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated Russian President Vladimir Putin had “delivered a message of war.”

“This is a grave emergency. The council will need to act,” she stated. “We will put a resolution on the table tomorrow.”

Her Ukrainian counterpart Sergiy Kyslytsya begged the Security Council to assist cease a warfare, saying it was too late to discuss de-escalation.

“It is the responsibility of this body to stop the war,” Kyslytsya stated. “So I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war,” he added, wanting across the room.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated the intention of Russia’s navy operation in Donbas is to guard locals who’ve been “suffering genocide” by the hands of the Ukrainian authorities for over eight years.

“The route of today’s crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself, who for many years were sabotaging its obligations under the Minsk package of measures,” stated Nebenzya.