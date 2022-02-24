Russia launches “special military operations” in east Ukraine

Fears of an imminent offensive had earlier been heightened by the Kremlin after claiming insurgent leaders in japanese Ukraine had requested Russia for army help towards Ukrainian “aggression”.

In an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and pleaded for peace.

“I sought a phone name with the president of the Russian Federation (Vladimir Putin, ed). The end result: silence.”