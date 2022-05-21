Russia likely facing Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles shortage: UK

Russia is probably going experiencing a scarcity of acceptable reconnaissance Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which it has tried to make use of to determine targets to be struck by fight jets or artillery, British Defence ministry mentioned on Saturday.

Russia is probably going experiencing a scarcity of acceptable reconnaissance UAVs, which is exacerbated by limitations in its home manufacturing capability ensuing from sanctions, the report mentioned.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

If Russia continues to lose UAVs at present charge, Russian Forces intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance functionality can be additional degraded negatively impacting operational effectiveness, Britain mentioned in a daily bulletin.

Read extra:

Russia stops Finland gas flow over payments dispute