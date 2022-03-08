Sports
Russia lodges appeal against FIFA, UEFA bans over Ukraine invasion: CAS | More sports News – Times of India
LAUSANNE: The Football Union of Russia has lodged appeals in opposition to the suspension of Russian nationwide groups and golf equipment from all FIFA and UEFA competitions over the invasion of Ukraine, sport’s prime courtroom mentioned Tuesday.
The FUR is asking the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a keep of execution for the suspensions, to permit Russia to play in a 2022 World Cup playoff in opposition to Poland that was attributable to have been performed on March 24.
CAS mentioned in a press release it had initiated two separate arbitration procedures focusing on FIFA and UEFA respectively, in addition to 15 nationwide federations which have refused to play in opposition to the Russians.
The courtroom mentioned it could give additional info on the proceedings within the subsequent few days as soon as it had decided on the requests for a keep of execution of every resolution the Russians are difficult.
