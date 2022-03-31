Russia looking to recruit fighters from Libya, repositioning troops around Kyiv

Russia intends to start fighters out of Libya, the Pentagon mentioned Wednesday, including that about 20 % of Russian forces round Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv have been repositioning elsewhere.

“We have seen, over the last 24 hours, the repositioning of a small percentage of the troops… that Russia had arrayed against Kyiv. Probably in the neighborhood of 20 percent… we assess some are repositioning into Belarus,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby mentioned.

Speaking to reporters throughout the each day press briefing, Kirby mentioned not one of the repositioned forces went again to their house garrisons. “That’s not a small point. If the Russians are serious about de-escalation because that’s their claim, they should send them home.”

But, he was fast to level out that Russia was nonetheless finishing up air and floor strikes on Kyiv. “The air strikes have not stopped, not at all. So, Kyiv… is still very much under threat,” Kirby mentioned.

The Pentagon official repeated earlier feedback that Russia gave the impression to be specializing in attacking the Donbas. He added that the Russian mercenary Wagner Group had deployed round 1,000 fighters to the Donbas area.

In a brand new improvement, Kirby mentioned the Wagner Group was now trying to recruit mercenaries from Libya. The Pentagon had beforehand mentioned it had indications of recruitment from Syria, however this was the primary point out of Libya.

A protection official mentioned that one other new improvement noticed was Russian troops “walking away” from the Chernobyl energy station and transferring into Belarus.

