Russia lost 25,500 troops, 2,741 APVs in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Russia has misplaced round 25,500 troops in Ukraine for the reason that starting of its invasion on February 24, native information media The Kyiv Independent reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia has additionally misplaced roughly 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armored personnel automobiles (APV), and 509 artillery programs, an infographic launched by the newspaper confirmed, citing the Ukraine Armed Forces.

Other losses included 1,961 automobiles and gas tanks, 199 planes, 156 helicopters, 92 cruise missiles, 12 boats, 179 a number of launch rocket programs (MLRS), and 360 unmanned aerial automobiles (UAVs).

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s newest replace on Sunday, Russia “suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Novopavlivsk direction.”

Russia “continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine,” and has not stopped its army operations within the “Eastern Operational Zone,” the ministry added in an earlier replace on Sunday.

“Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian federation continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions,” the ministry mentioned, highlighting that Russia was additionally blocking Ukrainian items in Mariupol.

An aerial view exhibits shelling within the Azovstal metal plant advanced, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on this display seize taken from a handout video launched on May 5, 2022. (File picture: Reuters)

“In the Mariupol direction, Russian enemy continues to blockade our units in the area of the Azovstal plant and, with the support of artillery and tank fire, carries out assault operations,” and that it continues to “supply weapons, military equipment, and ammunition, fuel, and oil to meet the needs of the group of Russian troops in this direction.”

Sunday marks the 74th day of the Ukraine war.

The Russian invasion has precipitated mass displacement, each inside the nation and externally, with over twelve million Ukrainians believed to be looking for asylum in Europe thus far, in response to United Nations estimates.

Read extra:

Zelenskyy says ‘evil has returned’ on WWII Victory Day, in reference to Russia

Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris: Governor

Patriotism, unease mix in Russia as it marks WWII Victory Day