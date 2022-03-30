Russia may have committed ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine, says UN rights boss

Russia could have dedicated struggle crimes by killing civilians and destroying hospitals in its pounding of Ukrainian cities, the highest United Nations human rights official stated on Wednesday in her strongest feedback but on the battle.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet urged Russia to finish its five-week invasion.

“Homes and administrative buildings, hospitals and schools, water stations and electricity systems have not been spared,” she stated. “Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.”

Bachelet stated her workplace had acquired credible allegations Russian forces had used cluster munitions in populated areas at the least 24 instances. Her workplace was additionally investigating alleged use of cluster munitions by Ukraine.

Russia has denied utilizing such weapons or focusing on civilians since launching on February 24 what it calls a “special operation”to disarm and “de-nazify” its neighbor.

Bachelet stated that her workplace, which deploys almost 60 UN displays in Ukraine, had verified 77 incidents through which medical amenities have been broken, together with 50 hospitals.

Accusations mount

US human rights envoy Michele Taylor stated she was alarmed by experiences of abductions by Russia’s forces, together with at the least three mayors and compelled deportations of civilians.

“It is clear that President Putin is hell-bent on reducing Ukraine’s towns and cities to dust,” added British ambassador Simon Manley.

In her speech, Bachelet additionally expressed concern at movies circulating on social media displaying interrogations of prisoners of struggle by each Ukrainian and Russia forces.

Yaroslav Eremin, first secretary at Russia’s UN mission in Geneva, alleged abuses by Ukraine’s forces whom he accused of torturing prisoners, utilizing residents as human shields in Mariupol and killing 21 civilians with cluster munitions in Donetsk.

“In publicly available footage near Kharhiv, unarmed Russians have been shot on the kneecaps, they’ve got plastic bags on their heads, some of them are unconscious,” he added.

“All these atrocities against civilians were carried out with the use of weaponry supplied by the Western countries.”

