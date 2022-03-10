World
Russia may refuse to return leased aircraft, pay in roubles – Times of India
The Russian government plans to order native airways to pay for leased plane in roubles and bar them from returning planes to international corporations if the latter cancel the lease, based on a draft law revealed on Thursday.
Western sanctions launched in response to Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine have compelled Russian carriers to cancel worldwide flights for worry that their plane might be arrested.
The sanctions have additionally frozen a lot of Russia’s international reserves and compelled authorities to search for methods to restrict international forex outflows.
Under a legislation drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airways can pay their leases in roubles all through 2022.
If a international lessor terminates the settlement, a particular authorities fee is to resolve whether or not the plane will be returned; it could actually rule that the plane should keep in Russia.
