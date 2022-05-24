World
Russia may set up military base in Ukraine’s Kherson region: Media reports – Times of India
MOSCOW: The Russia-appointed administration of Ukraine‘s Kherson area will ask Moscow to arrange a navy base on its territory, Russia‘s RIA news company quoted a neighborhood authorities official as saying on Tuesday.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February, seizing particularly the Kherson area which is adjoining to Crimea, the peninsula which Moscow has managed since an earlier battle in 2014.
It has put in a brand new administration there and began introducing the Russian rouble as a foreign money.
“There should be a Russian military base in the Kherson region,” Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of what Russia calls the “civil-military regional administration” of Kherson, instructed RIA.
“We will ask for this and this is what the whole population wants. This is essential and will be a guarantor of security for the region and its inhabitants.”
The Kremlin calls the invasion a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies have dismissed that as a baseless pretext for the conflict, which has killed hundreds of individuals in Ukraine and displaced thousands and thousands.
