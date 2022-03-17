Russia more isolated than ever amid illegal Ukraine war

Russia’s worldwide isolation has solely grown for the reason that starting of their army invasion of Ukraine which started three weeks in the past.

Yesterday the International Court of Justice dominated that the Russian Federation’s pretense for its invasion of Ukraine was unlawful. In its ruling, the ICJ, the judicial arm of the United Nations, ordered Russia’s troops to instantly droop all operations in Ukraine. This choice adopted days of public hearings and deliberation by the judges, which resulted in a 13-2 vote in favor of stopping the continuing violence.

Additionally, Russia’s membership within the Council of Europe is over. The Russian Federation submitted its intention to withdraw and the Council formally ceased Russia’s membership yesterday. EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated that Russian residents will now not have the ability to take instances to the European Court of Human Rights or profit from the European Convention on Human Rights as of yesterday.

“This is highly concerning and yet another restriction of Russian citizen’s rights, which was caused by Putin’s reckless policies,” Borrell stated in a press release. “We urge the Russian Federation to rapidly return to compliance with international law, in particular with international human rights and international humanitarian law.”

Advertisement

All of those measures are on high of harsh sanctions from Western nations and different restrictions on Russia internationally. Russian athletes have been banned from the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing. 12 Russian Universities have been suspended from the European University Association after they signed a press release in assist of the invasion of Ukraine. Russian state and membership groups can not take part in FIFA tournaments.

Share this text: