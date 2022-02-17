Russia moving toward ‘imminent invasion’ of Ukraine: US envoy to UN

Russia continues to be transferring towards an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine, the US envoy to the United Nations warned Thursday forward of what’s anticipated to be a heated assembly of the Security Council on the continuing disaster.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentioned she requested Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend the Council assembly on Ukraine “to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy.”

“Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation. The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment,” she tweeted.

Blinken, on his technique to a safety convention in Munich later this week, would seem on the UN “to offer and emphasize the path toward de-escalation, and to make it clear to the world that we are doing everything we can to prevent war,” she continued.

A senior State Department official mentioned the US had watched with rising alarm as Russia claimed to be de-escalating Wednesday, however in reality gave the impression to be escalating.

The official, who spoke on situation of anonymity to reporters Thursday, mentioned the scenario bore a resemblance to the section that preceded Moscow’s incursion into Georgia in 2008.

