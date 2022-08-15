Russia mulls aircraft-cannibalization scheme as sanctions bite

A scarcity of components fueled by wide-ranging sanctions has Moscow methods to recycle its present fleet to maintain airplanes flying, reported Izvestia Monday.

The nationwide newspaper writes that the Russian transport ministry is guidelines to manage how carriers use components from present planes to switch worn or damaged tools.

United States and European sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine cut off a major source of parts and technical help for the Russian aviation sector.

The squeeze is beginning to yield outcomes: Izvestia writes that Russia’s flag service Aeroflot has began dismantling quite a few plane to recycle their components to be used in different airplanes.

Currently, nationwide regulation does not set out how airways make use of present components to restore their fleets. According to the Russian newspaper, the trade approached the federal government to ask for guidelines codifying the follow.

The new regulation might enter into pressure early subsequent yr. It would set out an expiration date for the substitute components and the required checks that must be carried out with a view to be sure the replacements had been protected.

A Russian authorities study estimates that greater than 90 % of all passengers in Russia fly on plane counting on overseas expertise and that the nationwide fleet is about to shrink by 2025 as overseas plane are step by step decommissioned.