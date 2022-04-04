Russia must be held accountable for Ukraine civilian deaths: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday condemned the “egregious and appalling” killings of civilians within the Ukrainian city of Bucha, saying Russia have to be held to account.

“We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable,” Trudeau tweeted.

“Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice,” he added.

Ukraine and Western nations on Sunday accused Russian troops of battle crimes after the invention of a mass grave and “executed” civilians in Bucha, close to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

The buried corpses of 57 individuals have been discovered behind a church within the city’s centre, in response to the chief of native rescue efforts, Serhiy Kaplychniy, who confirmed AFP the ditch the place the our bodies lay.

On Saturday, AFP noticed the our bodies of at the very least 22 individuals in civilian garments on a single avenue in Bucha, one together with his fingers tied behind his again.

