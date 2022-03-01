‘Russia must stop bombs’ before new talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia should cease bombing Ukrainian cities earlier than significant talks on a ceasefire can begin as a primary spherical of negotiations this week had yielded scant progress.

Speaking in an interview in a closely guarded authorities compound, Zelenskiy urged NATO members to impose a no-fly-zone to cease the Russian air pressure, saying this might be a preventative measure and never meant to tug the navy alliance into battle with Russia.

Zelenskiy, who has refused gives to depart the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces superior, additionally mentioned Ukraine would demand legally binding safety ensures if NATO shut the door on Ukraine’s membership prospects.

Setting out his situations for additional talks with Russia, Zelenskiy instructed Reuters and CNN in a joint interview: “It’s necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table.”

Just as he was talking, information emerged {that a} Russian missile had struck a TV tower within the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, missiles struck the center of the jap metropolis of Kharkiv.

Ukraine has acquired weapons shipments from NATO members to assist stand up to a full-scale navy invasion unleashed by Russian forces final week whereas a number of nations have additionally launched swingeing sanctions on the Russian economic system.

But Zelenskiy has urged the worldwide neighborhood to do extra, together with imposing a no-fly-zone.

He mentioned, nonetheless, that US President Joe Biden had personally conveyed to him that now was not the time to introduce such a measure.

Ukraine has pressed NATO to speed up its entry, a transfer fiercely opposed by officers in Moscow and cited as one in all Russia’s causes for launching its marketing campaign.

“Our partners, if they are not ready to take Ukraine into NATO… because Russia does not want Ukraine to be in NATO, should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelenskiy mentioned.

“This means that we have our territorial integrity, that our borders are protected, we have special relations with all our neighbors, we are completely safe, and the guarantors that give us security, they guarantee this legally.”

Zelenskiy, 44, was unshaven and wore a easy khaki T shirt, trousers and fight boots for the interview, which passed off in a authorities compound, closely guarded by the navy.