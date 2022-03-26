Russia Occupies Chernobyl Staff Town, Says Ukraine

Some 25,000 individuals stay within the city 160 kilometres (99 miles) north of the capital (File)

Kyiv:

The Russian military took management of the city the place employees working on the Chernobyl nuclear website stay and captured the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officers mentioned Saturday.

“Russian occupiers have invaded Slavutych and occupied the municipal hospital,” the navy administration of the Kyiv area, which incorporates the city, wrote on Telegram.

Some 25,000 individuals stay within the city 160 kilometres (99 miles) north of the capital, constructed after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear energy plant accident.

Residents took to the streets, carrying a big blue and yellow Ukrainian flag and heading in direction of the hospital, the administration mentioned, including that Russian forces fired into the air and threw stun grenades into the gang.

It additionally shared on its Telegram account photographs during which dozens of individuals gathered across the Ukrainian flag and chanted: “Glory to Ukraine”.

“According to the latest information, the town’s mayor, Yuri Fomichev, has been captured,” the administration mentioned.

The Chernobyl plant was taken by the Russian military on February 24 on the identical day that Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency expressed “concern” Thursday after Ukraine knowledgeable the organisation of Russia’s bombardment of Slavutych.

The city’s seize comes after the primary employees rotation at Chernobyl plant final weekend since Russia took management.

About 100 Ukrainian technicians continued to run the every day operations on the radioactive website for almost 4 weeks with out being rotated.

