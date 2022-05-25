Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday simplifying the method for residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas to accumulate Russian citizenship and passports.

The decree marks an additional step in direction of “Russification” of the 2 areas, the place Moscow’s battle in Ukraine has enabled it to determine a steady land bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Putin’s transfer extends a scheme accessible to residents of areas managed by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk areas, the place Moscow has issued round 800,000 passports since 2019.

Russia claimed full management of the Kherson area, north of Crimea, in mid-March, and holds components of Zaporizhzhia area to the north-east.

In Kherson, the Ukrainian governor has been ousted and the military-civilian administration stated earlier this month that it deliberate to ask Putin to include it into Russia by the top of 2022. Ukraine has pledged to recapture all of its seized territory.

