Russia offers to lift port blockade in exchange for sanctions relief

Russia’s defence ministry says it would elevate its blockade of Ukrainian ports in trade for sanctions reduction.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko stated on Thursday that Moscow will grant passage to overseas vessels if the worldwide group reconsiders its embargoes.

More than 20 million tonnes of grain have been grounded at Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since Russia invaded the nation greater than 3 months in the past. Experts say the autumn in wheat and grain exports has contributed in direction of the rising international meals disaster.

Speaking at a information convention in Sarajevo, UK Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss accused Moscow of “holding the world to ransom” and of injuring the world’s poorest folks.

“It is completely appalling that (Vladimir) Putin is trying to hold the world to ransom and he’s essentially weaponising hunger and lack of food amongst the poorest people around the world,” she stated.