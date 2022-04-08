Russia opens criminal case over alleged Ukrainian abuse of prisoner of war

Russia mentioned on Thursday it had opened a legal investigation into allegations by a Russian soldier that he was crushed and obtained demise threats whereas being held as a prisoner of warfare in Ukraine.

Russia’s Investigative Committee mentioned the person, recognized solely by the preliminary E, was captured after a battle on March 2 through which he was severely wounded. The soldier, a personal, was returned to Russia after a prisoner swap on April 1, it mentioned.

During that point, the Committee mentioned he was repeatedly interrogated by each army personnel and other people in civilian garments with masks on their heads and crushed on the top repeatedly with fists, a brick and a pistol.

In a press release on its web site, the Committee offered no visible or different proof. It was not potential to independently confirm the occasions described.

Ukraine has mentioned it checks all data relating to the remedy of prisoners of warfare and can examine any violations and take applicable authorized motion.

Reuters sought a response from Ukrainian authorities to the Committee’s assertions.

Russia’s Investigative Committee mentioned the soldier’s remedy violated the Geneva Conventions that prohibit the abuse of prisoners of warfare. It opened a legal case in opposition to “unknown persons” and it was unclear the way it meant to trace down these concerned or maintain them accountable.

The case follows widespread worldwide condemnation of Russia for alleged warfare crimes after proof emerged previously week that civilians had been shot at shut vary, and a few had been buried in a mass grave, within the Ukrainian city of Bucha

which had been occupied by Russian troops.

Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes and genocide.

Moscow has known as the proof from Bucha a “monstrous forgery.”

