RUSSIA: Patriarch Kirill should be prosecuted by the ICC, according to a NGO report

HRWF’s contribution to the investigation of the International Criminal Court on the potential legal legal responsibility of the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church for aiding and abetting the fee of struggle crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity

By Willy Fautré, director of Human Rights Without Frontiers, and Patricia Duval, lawyer

HRWF (21.04.2022) – https://bit.ly/386J8V4 – Human Rights Without Frontiers, a Brussels-based NGO, appeals to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim A. A. Khan QC, to carry personally accountable and prosecute Vladimir Mikhaïlovitch Goundiaïev, often called Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia,

for uplifting, inciting, justifying, aiding and abetting struggle crimes (Art. 8 of the Rome Statute) and crimes in opposition to humanity (Art. 7) perpetrated and being perpetrated by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is at the moment busy documenting and evidencing struggle crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity dedicated in Ukraine, and figuring out the perpetrators to be held accountable for the mentioned crimes.

The prosecution of Patriarch Kirill falls inside Article 25 of the Rome Statute – Individual legal accountability – which offers:

In accordance with this Statute, an individual shall be criminally accountable and chargeable for punishment for against the law inside the jurisdiction of the Court if that individual:

(…)

(c) For the aim of facilitating the fee of such against the law, aids, abets or in any other case assists in its fee or its tried fee, together with offering the means for its fee;

On 7 April 2002, the European Parliament adopted a Resolution about “the increasing repression in Russia, including the case of Alexei Navalny,” by which it condemned the function of Moscow Patriarch Kirill in Russia’s struggle in opposition to Ukraine.:

“Condemns the role of Moscow Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, in providing theological cover for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine; praises the courage of the 300 priests of the Russian Orthodox Church who signed a letter condemning the aggression and expressed their grief over the ordeal of the Ukrainian people, calling for an end to the war.”[i]

I – HOW DID PATRIARCH KIRILL AID, ABET OR ASSIST IN THE COMMISSION OF THE SAID CRIMES?

On 24 February 2022, President Putin of the Russian Federation ordered its military to concurrently cross the northern, jap and southern borders of Ukraine, a sovereign State, in opposition to the desire of its individuals and authorities.

We have collected plenty of public statements made by Patriarch Kirill earlier than and throughout the Russian “special operation” in Ukraine, by which he abetted Ukraine’s invasion and the following struggle crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity.

On 23 February 2022, someday earlier than the invasion of Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Defender of the Fatherland Day, based on the message printed on the web site of the Russian Orthodox Church:

“I cordially congratulate you on Defender of the Fatherland Day… I wish you good health, peace of mind and abundant help from the Lord in your high and responsible service to the people of Russia.”

“The Russian Orthodox Church has always sought a significant contribution to the patriotic education of compatriots, which sees in military service an active manifestation of evangelical love for neighbors, an example of loyalty to the high moral ideals of truth and good.”[ii]

On 27 February 2022, after the invasion of Ukraine began, throughout a sermon[iii] delivered on the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, the Patriarch blessed the Russian troopers preventing for the Russian World and Holy Russia in Ukraine:

“May the Lord preserve the Russian land… A land which now includes Russia and Ukraine and Belarus and other tribes and peoples.”

The Patriarch castigated those that battle in opposition to the historic unity of Russia and Ukraine, concentrating on them because the “evil forces“.

He prayed God that the enemies of Holy Russia be defeated:

“God forbid that the present political situation in fraternal Ukraine so close to us should be aimed at making the evil forces that have always strived against the unity of Russia and the Russian Church, gain the upper hand,” he mentioned.

By labelling the Ukrainian defenders because the “forces of evil”, Patriarch Kirill gave his blessing and canonical justification for Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine and the following massacres.

In Patriarch Kirill’s argumentation, the rationale why Ukrainians are to be thought of forces of evil is that they allegedly assist the decadent mores imported from the West.

On 6 March 2022, he gave a homily on Forgiveness Sunday[iv] the place he addressed Russia’s army operation in Ukraine within the following phrases:

For eight years there have been makes an attempt to destroy what exists within the Donbass. And within the Donbass there’s rejection, a basic rejection of the so-called values ​​which are supplied immediately by those that declare world energy. Today there’s such a take a look at for the loyalty of this authorities, a form of cross to that “happy” world, the world of extra consumption, the world of seen “freedom”. Do you realize what this take a look at is? The take a look at may be very easy and on the similar time horrible – it is a homosexual parade. The calls for on many to carry a homosexual parade are a take a look at of loyalty to that very highly effective world; and we all know that if individuals or nations reject these calls for, then they don’t enter into that world, they develop into strangers to it.

He additional defined that the Russian World and Holy Russia won’t ever tolerate on their soil those that adhere or tolerate such a decadent civilization:

“We do not condemn anyone, we do not invite anyone to ascend the cross, we just say to ourselves: we will be faithful to the word of God, we will be faithful to His law, we will be faithful to the law of love and justice, and if we see a violation of this law, we will never put up with those who destroy this law, including blurring the line between holiness and sin, and even more so with those who propagandize sin,” the Patriarch mentioned.

He went on: “All of the above indicates that we have entered into a struggle that has not a physical, but a metaphysical significance.”

The Patriarch due to this fact considers that the territory of Donbass and different Ukrainian areas “belonging” to “Holy Rus”[v] must be purified from their enemies, i.e. the supporters of Western decadent values.

Going additional in his homily of March 6, the Patriarch of Holy Russia referred to as for a battle “for human salvation”:

“Therefore, what is happening today in the sphere of international relations has not only political significance. We are talking about something different and much more important than politics. We are talking about human salvation, about where humanity will end up, on which side of God the Savior, who comes into the world as the Judge and Creator, on the right or on the left.”

In explicit, the individuals of Donbass have been preventing to guard their religion:

“Today, our brothers in the Donbass, Orthodox people, are undoubtedly suffering, and we cannot but be with them, first of all in prayer. It is necessary to pray that the Lord would help them to preserve the Orthodox faith, not to succumb to temptations and temptations.”

All in all, Patriarch Kirill has backed Putin’s purifying “operation” in Ukraine by equating it to a religious purification of Ukraine, a non secular cleaning operation and non secular campaign.

The proximity between the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Kremlin is nonetheless not solely bodily, as they’re only some hundred meters from one another, however it is usually political, geopolitical and religious.

In a protracted article titled “The Law, the Rights and the Rules,” and printed in The Diplomat Magazine on July 4, 2021, Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign affairs, criticized the “aggressive LGBT propaganda” by the “enlightened Europe”, the US interference in church affairs, “openly seeking to drive a wedge into the Orthodox world, whose values are viewed as a powerful spiritual obstacle for the liberal concept of boundless permissiveness”.[vi]

Quite typically, Patriarch Kirill has offered President Putin as the only real defender of Christianity on the earth and even because the savior of Christians in Syria after he had despatched his troops to avoid wasting Bashar al-Assad and his regime.[vii]

II – BACKGROUND

The Russian World: Collusion between President Putin and the ROC

The rapprochement between the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Russian State began within the early Nineties, on the ashes of Communism after seventy years of anticlerical coverage. In 1989, on the time of Gorbatchev Perestroika, Vladimir Mikhaïlovitch Goundiaïev, his civil identify earlier than turning into Patriarch Kirill, was appointed President of the Department of External Ecclesiastical Relations of Moscow Patriarchate.

He held this operate for twenty years and was capable of implement his venture of restoring the previous glory of the Church by extending its affect not solely in Russian society and politics, but in addition on the worldwide scene.

He then constructed a community of affect which attracted the eye of Vladimir Putin when he got here in energy in 2000. For Putin, the Patriarchate’s sphere of affect gave the impression to be the one factor left of the previous Russian Empire.

In his eyes, Kirill was the one highly effective actor within the nation to have the ability to tackle the Russian World (Russki Mir) which he would attempt to reconquer later by using weapons. A form of deal was made. Vladimir Putin would assist the restauration of the glory of the Church and the development of innumerable church buildings whereas Kirill would give him his diplomatic relays and the assist of the Russian individuals.

In the 2000 Russian National Security Concept, the Putin Administration defined:

“Assurance of the Russian Federation’s national security also includes protecting the cultural and spiritual-moral legacy and the historical traditions and standards of public life and preserving the cultural heritage of all Russia’s peoples. There must be a state policy to maintain the population’s spiritual and moral welfare, prohibit the use of airtime to promote violence or base instincts, and counter the adverse impact of foreign religious organizations and missionaries.”[viii]

The Spiritual Security idea in its inside dimension meant the safety of the ROC, particularly in opposition to non secular minorities newly arrived in Russia and perceived as opponents to the ROC. In its exterior dimension, “spiritual security” required the constructing of a civilizational sphere of affect – of the Russian cultural (religious) area, the Russkiy mir’.

In 2007, the Russki Mir Foundation was established by a Decree of Vladimir Putin to “reconnect the Russian community abroad with their homeland, forging new and stronger links through cultural and social programs, exchanges and assistance in relocation”. The basis features actively overseas, for instance by “Russian Centers”, that are designed to unfold the Russian language and tradition “as important elements of world civilization”.[ix]

In November 2007, Foreign Minister Lavrov offered sure elements contemplating the cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Church at a press convention held after the tenth assembly of the Working Group on MFA-Russian Orthodox Church Interaction. According to Lavrov, “Orthodox values formed the basis of Russian culture and Russian statehood” and “the Church engages in tackling the same tasks as does diplomacy”.[x]

In 2009, the Russki Mir basis and the ROC signed a cooperation settlement aiming to “strengthen the spiritual unity of the Russian World”. At the 2009 third meeting of the Russki Mir basis, the Patriarch outlined the core of Holy Rus (Holy Russia) as Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Patriarch Kirill added that the ROC additionally regards Moldova as part of the Russian World.[xi]

At a reception for Orthodox Easter in Moscow on 18 April 2017, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that “Russian diplomacy invariably receives the support of the Russian Orthodox Church. We highly appreciate the ROC’s contribution to strengthening the country’s moral authority, to creating an unbiased image of our country, to unifying the Russian world, and promoting the Russian language and culture.”

According to the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center “These organizations [the Russian centers in Ukraine] are involved in the promotion of historical and territorial revisionism, Russian disinformation narratives and hatred towards the Ukrainian state, polarizing society and, according to the Security Service of Ukraine, often serving as a façade for the activities of the intelligence services.”[xii]

Call for Spiritual Expansionism and Eradication of the “Forces of Evil”

In 2009, after the invasion of Georgia in 2008 and earlier than the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Patriarch Kirill emphasised in one in every of his speeches how religious connections are of better worth than nationwide borders.[xiii]

Spiritual expansionism and hailing Russia because the Third Rome and the inheritor to “Byzantium’s fallen Orthodox greatness” have for ever been promoted by each the Kremlin and the ROC.[xiv]

On the identical strains, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia declared three years in the past, on 31 January 2019:

“Ukraine is not on the periphery of our Church. We call Kyiv the Mother of all Russian cities. Kyiv is our Jerusalem. Russian Orthodoxy started there. It is impossible for us to abandon this historical and spiritual relationship”.[xv]

With homilies broadly promoted in Russia, Patriarch Kirill laid the religious basis justifying the aggression of Ukraine and blessed all those that would perform this holy mission, and the struggle crimes and the crimes in opposition to humanity it concerned.

III – CONCLUSION

All the above signifies that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has impressed, incited, justified, aided and abetted the struggle crimes (Art. 8) and crimes in opposition to humanity (Art. 7) dedicated by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

In its resolution Bemba et al. of 19 October 2016, the International Criminal Court discovered:

With regard to the notion of ‘abet’, the Oxford Dictionary defines it as to ‘encourage or assist (someone) to do something wrong, in particular to commit a crime’. In the Chamber’s understanding, the notion of ‘abet’ describes the ethical or psychological help of the accent to the principal perpetrator, taking the type of encouragement of and even sympathy for the fee of the actual offence. The encouragement or assist proven needn’t be specific. Under sure circumstances, even the act of being current on the crime scene (or in its neighborhood) as a ‘silent spectator’ may be construed as tacit approval or encouragement of the crime.[xvi]

Human Rights Without Frontiers welcomes the opening of an investigation on potential crimes dedicated in Ukraine underneath the Rome Statute.

We welcome the investigation to establish the perpetrators, together with presumably going up the command chain to President Vladimir Putin.

We kindly request to the Prosecutor that the above information be included within the investigation in an effort to set up the potential legal responsibility of Patriarch Kirill for aiding and abetting the perpetrators.

For extra info and interview, please contact Patricia Duval, lawyer: [email protected]

