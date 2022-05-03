Russia planning to annex Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk later this month: US official

A senior US diplomat mentioned Monday that Russia was planning to annex two Ukrainian areas, including that Moscow might also perform different disruptive operations within the southeast of Ukraine.

“According to the most recent reports, we believe that Russia will try to annex the ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ and ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’ to Russia,” US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter mentioned.

Speaking to reporters on the State Department, Carpenter additionally revealed Washington’s perception that Russia was planning to abduct native officers within the southeast of Ukraine and pressure locals to make use of the Russian ruble.

Carpenter additionally mentioned Russia was planning to concern a “sham referenda” someday in mid-May. “The international community, including the OSCE, where I work as ambassador, has been very clear that such sham referenda… will not be considered legitimate.”