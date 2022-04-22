Russia plans full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine: Ifax

Russia plans to take full management of Donbas and southern Ukraine as a part of the second part of its army operation, the deputy commander of Russia’s central army district mentioned on Friday, the Interfax information company reported.

The commander, Rustam Minnekayev, was additionally cited as saying that Russia deliberate to forge a land hall between Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed in 2014, and Donbas in jap Ukraine.

The final Ukrainian fighters left within the port metropolis of Mariupol in Donbas are holed up at an unlimited industrial facility which President Vladimir Putin has ordered to be blockaded fairly than stormed.

Mariupol sits between areas held by Russian separatists and Crimea and its seize would permit Russia to hyperlink the 2 areas.

Minnekayev mentioned taking management of southern Ukraine would enhance Russian entry to Moldova’s pro-Russian breakaway area of Transdniestria, which borders Ukraine and which Kyiv fears could possibly be used as a launching pad for brand spanking new assaults in opposition to it.

Kyiv earlier this month mentioned that an airfield within the area was being ready to obtain plane and be utilized by Moscow to fly in Ukraine-bound troops, allegations Moldova’s protection ministry and authorities in Transdniestria denied.

“Control over the south of Ukraine is another way to Transdniestria, where there is also evidence that the Russian-speaking population is being oppressed,” TASS quoted Minnekayev as saying at a gathering in Russia’s central Sverdlovsk area.

Minnekayev was not cited as offering any proof for or particulars of that alleged oppression.

Russia despatched tens of 1000’s of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it known as a particular operation to degrade its southern neighbor’s army capabilities and root out folks it known as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to pressure it to withdraw its forces.

