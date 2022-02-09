Russia pours cold water on de-escalation to Ukraine crisis, as Macron meets with Zelensky

But the Kremlin has poured chilly water on reviews that the 2 leaders had agreed to de-escalate the tense standoff on Ukraine’s border, the place tens of 1000’s of Russian forces have massed in latest months, drawing warnings from Western officers of an impending invasion.

The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday wouldn’t affirm any tangible steps towards a decision, casting a cloud over the French president’s shuttle diplomacy as he addressed the media in a joint press convention alongside Zelensky.

Macron informed journalists in Kyiv that his journey to Moscow had delivered concrete options for stability on the European continent and that Putin mentioned he “would not be the cause of an escalation.” He added that the Russian president had promised to respect the Minsk agreements, a ceasefire protocol signed by Ukraine and Russia in 2015 after Russia annexed Crimea and fomented a rebel in Ukraine’s east. Despite the settlement, the 2 sides haven’t seen a steady peace.

Zelensky not too long ago acknowledged that he doesn’t like a single level of the Minsk agreements, which requires Ukraine to present autonomy to 2 Russian-backed separatist areas within the nation’s east. To critics, the accord might give Moscow sway over Ukrainian politics.

Responding to a query about Putin’s stark, undiplomatic language, Zelensky responded in Russian, saying bluntly: “We are not his.”

As Putin assessments the West’s resolve, Macron has thrust himself to heart stage, taking former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s place as main mediator for Europe as he readies himself for a re-election bid at residence. Currently on the helm of the European Union’s rotating presidency, Macron has spoken a number of instances per week with Putin, and positioned his third cellphone name in every week to Biden on Sunday night.

The Elysee Palace trumpeted an inventory of key takeaways from Macron’s assembly with Putin, together with Russia’s “commitment not to take new military initiatives, which allows for de-escalation” and that Moscow would withdraw troops from Belarus.

But when requested concerning the assertion from the French presidency, Peskov mentioned he didn’t know something about it: “I can’t comment on it, I do not quite understand what French colleagues were talking about.”

And although Putin’s spokesman did affirm that Russian navy forces will depart Belarus as soon as joint workouts between the 2 nations conclude, he didn’t give additional specifics or a way of the timeline for withdrawal. Ukrainian intelligence officers concern Russia might use Belarus as a “full-fledged theater of operations,” having ramped up its navy presence from a number of thousand troops in January to an estimated 30,000 someday this month.

“We are talking about allied exercises, and it is understood that upon completion of these exercises, the troops will return to their permanent bases,” Peskov mentioned in a convention name with reporters. Asked if a concrete date had been given by Putin, Peskov mentioned, “No.”

Based on the most recent US intelligence estimates, Putin has assembled 70% of the navy personnel and weapons it might want for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, however US officers say they nonetheless do not know whether or not Russia’s chief has determined to launch an assault. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it’s planning an incursion, however has argued that NATO assist for the nation constitutes a rising risk to Russia.

Speaking on the joint press convention, Zelensky mentioned: “We stand for the de-occupation of our territory.” He added that the talks with Macron had been “fruitful.”

Ongoing diplomacy

As Russia deploys extra troops onto Ukraine’s border and the US strikes 1000’s of forces to bolster NATO’s japanese entrance, the Kremlin’s noncommittal feedback on Tuesday have put a damper on one other busy diplomatic day for Macron.

The French President additionally met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday in Berlin.

Macron, who in 2019 mentioned bluntly that Europe was going through the “brain death of NATO,” attributable to American indifference to the transatlantic alliance, and has known as on the EU to tackle a bigger function in Europe’s protection, is now getting an opportunity to put out his imaginative and prescient for what a Europe extra impartial from US affect would possibly appear like.

Speaking alongside Scholz and Duda, Macron informed reporters that diplomatic efforts in the previous couple of days have “allowed the emergence of new leads” to de-escalate the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

He mentioned the primary goal of the continued diplomatic efforts is to “avoid war.”

The second goal, Macron mentioned, is to “defend Europe and its allies” with the third being the protection of “principles that have made Europe in the past 30 years, in particular the respect of the sovereignty of all states, the territorial integrity, and values.”

Macron additionally reiterated the significance of dialogue with Russia to keep away from any escalation and to “build stability and peace on the long run.”

To Moscow, Macron has introduced himself as a “quality interlocutor,” as Putin described him, in line with an official within the French presidency.

The stakes couldn’t be larger. Macron is looking for to cease the huge Russian navy buildup of greater than 100,000 troopers from effervescent over into conflict and soothe Russia’s safety grievances.

“No one is naive,” Macron informed reporters Tuesday. “France, since the beginning of this crisis, has never made excessive statements on the subject, but in the same way I do not believe that this crisis can be resolved by a few hours of discussion.”