Russia presses battle for eastern Ukraine, claims key city surrounded – Times of India

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Russian forces engaged in an all-out battle in japanese Ukraine have captured the strategic city of Lyman and surrounded a key industrial centre, Moscow has claimed.

But a Ukrainian official has denied that town of Severodonetsk — the main focus of weeks of fierce combating — has been encircled, saying authorities troops had repelled Russian forces from its outskirts.



As the battle for Ukraine’s industrial heartland raged on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz referred to as for “direct serious negotiations” between Russian chief Vladmir Putin and his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



The EU leaders additionally “insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops” in an 80-minute cellphone name with the Russian chief, the German chancellor’s workplace stated.

Since failing in its bid to seize the capital Kyiv within the battle’s early phases, Russia has shifted its focus to the japanese Donbas area because it makes an attempt to consolidate areas beneath its management.

“The situation is very difficult, especially in those areas in the Donbas and Kharkiv regions, where the Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result for itself,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated in his every day deal with to the nation.

Earlier Saturday, Russia’s defence ministry stated the “town of Krasny Liman has been entirely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists”, utilizing Moscow’s title for Lyman.

Lyman lies on the highway to Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk, which a police official in Lugansk province cited by Russian state media stated was “now surrounded”.

But regional governor Sergiy Gaiday informed Ukrainian tv “Severodonetsk has not been cut off… there is still the possibility to deliver humanitarian aid.”

His remarks got here as Russia, in one other train in army muscle-flexing, stated it had efficiently examined hypersonic missiles within the Arctic.

Inside Severodentsk, the place an estimated 15,000 civilians stay, an area official stated “constant shelling” made it more and more troublesome to get in or out.

“Evacuation is very unsafe, it’s isolated cases when we manage to get people out. Now the priority is for the wounded and people who need serious medical assistance,” stated Oleksandr Stryuk, head of town’s army and civil administration.

The water provide was additionally more and more tenuous, as an absence of electrical energy meant the pumps at metropolis wells now not functioned, he stated, including residents had gone greater than two weeks with no cellphone connection.

The sole highway sustaining contact with the surface world, in the meantime, was anticipated to be the main focus of continued Russian assaults, Lugansk governor Gaiday stated Saturday evening.

“Next week will be very hard, as Russia puts all its resources into seizing Severodonetsk, or cutting off the oblast from communication with Ukraine,” he stated.

As France and Germany referred to as for talks geared toward ending a battle that has created thousands and thousands of refugees, Saturday’s cellphone name with Putin additionally centered on a looming world meals safety disaster.

In addition to capturing key port cities reminiscent of Mariupol, Russia has used its warships to chop off others nonetheless in Ukrainian arms, blocking grain provides from being transported out.

Russia and Ukraine provide about 30 % of the wheat traded on world markets.

Russia has tightened its personal exports and Ukraine has huge quantities caught in storage, driving up costs and reducing availability throughout the globe.

Putin has repeatedly rejected any duty, as a substitute blaming Western sanctions.

But on Saturday, he informed Macron and Scholz that Russia was “ready” to search for methods to permit extra wheat onto the worldwide market.

“Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports,” the Kremlin quoted him as saying.

He additionally referred to as for the lifting of sanctions to permit “an increase in the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products” onto the worldwide market.

Urgent calls by Zelenskyy for extra superior weaponry from Ukraine’s Western allies, in the meantime, seem to paying off, with Washington agreeing to ship superior long-range rocket techniques, based on US media reviews.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby didn’t affirm the plans to ship the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System, extremely cellular gear able to firing as much as 300 kilometres (186 miles) that Kyiv has stated it badly wants.

But he stated Washington was “still committed to helping them succeed on the battlefield”.

In a cellphone name Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed Zelenskyy his nation would proceed to assist “provide the equipment they need”, his workplace stated.

But Putin warned Macron and Scholz that ramping up arms provides to Ukraine can be “dangerous” and threat “further destabilisation”.

He spoke after Russian forces stated that they had efficiently fired considered one of their Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles some 1,000 kilometres throughout the Arctic.

As Zelenskyy seeks to ramp up worldwide stress on Moscow, he’ll converse to EU leaders at an emergency summit Monday on an embargo on Russian oil.

Agreement on the measure is being held up by Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban has shut relations with Putin.

