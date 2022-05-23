Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv to support Ukraine’s EU aspirations

“We have to be honest,” he mentioned. “If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying.” Loading But Poland is ramping up efforts to win over different EU members who’re extra hesitant about accepting the war-ravaged nation into the bloc. Zelensky mentioned Duda’s go to represented a “historic union” between Ukraine, which declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and Poland, which ended communist rule two years earlier. “This is really a historic opportunity not to lose such strong relations, built through blood, through Russian aggression,” Zelensky mentioned. “All this not to lose our state, not to lose our people.” Poland has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and grow to be a gateway for Western humanitarian help and weapons going into Ukraine. It can be a transit level into Ukraine for some international fighters, together with from Belarus, who’ve volunteered to battle the Russian forces.

On the battlefield, Russia appeared to have made sluggish grinding strikes ahead within the Donbas in latest days. It intensified efforts to seize Sievierodonetsk, the principle metropolis below Ukrainian management in Luhansk province, which along with Donetsk province makes up the Donbas. The Ukrainian navy mentioned on Sunday that Russian forces had mounted an unsuccessful assault on Oleksandrivka, a village outdoors of Sievierodonetsk. In Enerhodar, a Russian-held metropolis 281 kilometres northwest of Mariupol, an explosion on Sunday injured the Moscow-appointed mayor at his residence, Ukrainian and Russian information companies reported. People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation practice at Pokrovsk practice station, in Pokrovsk, jap Ukraine, on Sunday. Credit: With Russia claiming to have taken practically 2,500 Ukrainian fighters from the Mariupol metal plant, issues grew about their destiny and the long run dealing with the remaining residents of the town, now in ruins with greater than 20,000 feared lifeless. Relatives of the fighters have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of warfare and finally returned to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk mentioned on Saturday that Ukraine “will fight for the return” of each one among them.

The full seizure of the Azovstal metal plant, an emblem of Ukrainian tenacity. gave Putin a badly wished victory within the warfare he started practically three months in the past, on Feb. 24. Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, vowed that the Ukrainian fighters from the plant would face tribunals. He mentioned international nationals had been amongst them, though he didn’t present particulars. Ukraine’s authorities has not commented on Russia’s declare of capturing Azovstal. Ukraine’s navy had advised the fighters their mission was full and so they might come out. It described their extraction as an evacuation, not a mass give up. Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko warned that the town confronted a well being and sanitation “catastrophe” from mass burials in shallow pits in addition to the breakdown of sewage methods. An estimated 100,000 of the 450,000 individuals who lived in Mariupol earlier than the warfare stay. With Russia controlling the town, Ukrainian authorities will doubtless face delays in documenting any alleged Russian atrocities there, together with the bombings of a maternity hospital and a theater the place a whole bunch of civilians had taken cowl.