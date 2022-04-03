Russia preventing Ukraine resupply by Black Sea: UK military intelligence

Russian naval forces proceed to blockade the Ukrainian coast on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, stopping resupply by sea, British army intelligence mentioned on Sunday.

Russia retains the aptitude to aim an amphibious touchdown, however such an operation is more likely to be more and more excessive danger because of the time Ukrainian forces have needed to put together, the Ministry of Defense tweeted in a daily bulletin.

“Mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity,” it mentioned.

The report mentioned the origin of the mines was unclear and disputed however that they had been virtually definitely the results of Russian naval exercise within the space, demonstrating how its invasion of Ukraine is affecting impartial and civilian pursuits.

Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the report.

