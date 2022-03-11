Russia promised to respond in few days on Iran guarantees: EU senior official

Russia has promised to reply in just a few days over the query of the guarantees it has requested for within the Iran nuclear talks, a senior EU official mentioned, including that there have been nonetheless some technical points to be ironed out between the US and Iran.

“They are thinking about that reaction and in the meantime, we cannot advance,” the official mentioned after Moscow had been instructed that its calls for for financial ensures wouldn’t be accepted.

“It has said it will respond in a question of days. We cannot continue like this.”

The official added that Washington and Tehran nonetheless had technical points that wanted to be resolved earlier than finalizing a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, however didn’t foresee large issues. They have been associated to how sanctions can be lifted fairly than which sanctions.

