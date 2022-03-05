Russia protests to US envoy over Senator Graham’s call to ‘take out’ Putin

Russia’s Foreign Ministry protested to the US ambassador in Moscow on Saturday over remarks by US Senator Lindsey Graham advocating that President Vladimir Putin be assassinated.

It mentioned in a press release that failure to unambiguously condemn the remarks and take concrete measures “will have a further devastating effect on Russian-American relations,” already in tatters following Western sanctions in opposition to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

US Ambassador John Sullivan was summoned to the ministry to be instructed that Graham’s comment could be handled as a critical crime in Russia.

“This is a public, terrorist appeal that is completely unacceptable,” the ministry mentioned.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, referred to as on Twitter for somebody in Russia to “take this guy out” – referring to Putin.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki instructed reporters on Friday: “We are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or regime change. That is not the policy of the United States.”

