Russia Pulls Back From North As Red Cross Pushes Mariupol Rescue

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine:

Ukraine on Saturday mentioned Russian forces have been making a “rapid retreat” from northern areas across the capital Kyiv and the town of Chernigiv because the Red Cross ready for a recent evacuation effort from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Ukraine mentioned Russian forces have been concentrating within the east and south, a day after 1000’s of individuals from Mariupol and surrounding Russian-held areas escaped in a convoy of buses and personal automobiles.

“Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak mentioned on social media.

He mentioned that whereas Russian forces seemed to be pulling again from Kyiv and Chernigiv, their goal was to “control a vast stretch of occupied territory and set up there in a powerful way”.

Podolyak mentioned Russian forces would “dig in there, set up air defence, drastically reduce losses and dictate terms.

“Without heavy weapons we cannot be capable to drive (Russia) out”.

‘Our city doesn’t exist anymore’

Mariupol has been an important Ukrainian hold-out, suffering weeks of Russian shelling, with at least 5,000 residents killed, local officials said.

The estimated 160,000 who remain face shortages of food, water and electricity.

“We have managed to rescue 6,266 individuals, together with 3,071 individuals from Mariupol,” Zelensky said in a video address earlier on Saturday.

Dozens of buses carrying Mariupol residents who had escaped the devastated city arrived Friday in Zaporizhzhia, 200 kilometres (120 miles) to the northwest, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

The buses carried people who had been able to flee Mariupol to Russian-occupied Berdiansk.

“We have been crying once we reached this space. We have been crying once we noticed troopers on the checkpoint with Ukrainian crests on their arms,” said Olena, who carried her young daughter in her arms.

“My home was destroyed. I noticed it in pictures. Our metropolis does not exist anymore.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said its team headed to Mariupol to try and conduct an evacuation was forced to turn back Friday after “preparations and situations made it not possible to proceed”.

The ICRC said it would try again on Saturday.

New US aid

Peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow resumed via video on Friday, but the Kremlin warned that what it described as a helicopter attack on a fuel depot inside Russia would hamper negotiations.

“This will not be one thing that may be perceived as creating comfy situations for the continuation of negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The air strike hit energy giant Rosneft’s fuel storage facility in Belgorod, 40 kilometres from the Ukraine border.

But Kyiv would not be drawn on whether it was behind the attack, with Zelensky telling US network Fox News: “I’m sorry, I don’t talk about any of my orders as commander in chief.”

He said Russia was consolidating and preparing “highly effective strikes” in the east and south, joining Western assessments that Moscow’s troops were regrouping, not withdrawing.

Ukraine also warned that Russian forces who left the Chernobyl nuclear plant — site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, in 1986 — after weeks of occupation may have been exposed to radiation.

“Russia behaved irresponsibly in Chernobyl” by digging trenches in contaminated areas and keeping plant personnel from performing their duties, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Zelensky meanwhile repeated his plea for the West to provide greater military support.

“Just give us missiles. Give us airplanes,” he told Fox. “You can not give us F-18 or F-19 or no matter you’ve got? Give us the outdated Soviet planes. That’s all… Give me one thing to defend my nation with.”

The Pentagon later said it was allotting $300 million in “safety help” to bolster Ukraine’s defence capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February.

‘Where roses used to bloom’

A ferocious Ukrainian fightback and Russia’s logistics and tactical problems have hampered Russian efforts and there is growing concern inside the country as military losses mount.

Russia on Friday launched its annual military draft but vowed that conscripts would not be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Referring to the draft, Zelensky urged Russian families not to send their children to war.

“Don’t allow them to be part of the military. It’s not their warfare. We do not want any extra deaths,” he said.

Civilians have trickled out of devastated areas after arduous and daring escapes.

Three-year-old Karolina Tkachenko and her family walked an hour through a field strewn with burnt-out Russian armoured vehicles to flee their village outside Kyiv.

“The retailers are closed, there isn’t any supply of provides. The bridge can also be blown up, we will not go for groceries via there,” said Karolina’s mother Karina Tkachenko.

In Mariupol, Viktoria Dubovytskaya, who had sheltered in the theatre where 300 people are feared to have been killed in Russian bombardments, said she only grasped the extent of the destruction as she fled.

Bodies lay in the rubble and small wooden crosses were planted in the ground, she told AFP.

“When individuals discover their family members, they simply bury them wherever they’ll. Sometimes the place roses used to bloom,” she mentioned.

