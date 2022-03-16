Russia quits Council of Europe rights watchdog

Russia on Tuesday give up the Council of Europe, the continent’s main human rights watchdog, pre-empting an anticipated expulsion over its assault on neighbour Ukraine.

Russia is simply the second nation to depart the pan-European group tasked with upholding human rights and the rule of regulation since its formation after World War Two.

Greece had achieved the identical in 1969, additionally to keep away from expulsion, after a gaggle of military officers seized energy in a army coup. It rejoined after restoring democracy 5 years later.

Russia’s withdrawal from the establishment that devised the European Convention on Human Rights and helped japanese European nations to democratise their political programs after the collapse of Communism carries symbolic weight.

But the choice, introduced hours earlier than a vote on its expulsion within the Council of Europe’s meeting, additionally has concrete penalties.

The human rights conference will stop to use to Russia and Russians will now not have the ability to attraction to the European Court of Human Rights in opposition to their authorities.

Russia, explaining its departure, accused Western nations of undermining the human rights physique, which had suspended Russia’s membership on February 25, the day after it invaded Ukraine.

“Slam the door”

Leonid Slutsky, head of the International Affairs Committee of Russia’s decrease home of parliament, accused the nations of NATO and the European Union of seeing the Council of Europe as “a means of ideological support for their military-political and economic expansion to the east”.

In a decision drafted on Monday however adopted on Tuesday after Moscow’s announcement, the Council of Europe’s meeting stated Russia must be pushed out. “In the common European home, there is no place for an aggressor,” it stated.

The decision, adopted by unanimity, stated that the impression of Russia withdrawing from Europe’s court docket of human rights can be mitigated by the truth that Moscow didn’t correctly act on its judgements.

“Today’s decision is not against the people of Russia, it’s against the autocratic, kleptocratic, oppressive regime of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” stated former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, now a Council of Europe meeting member.

“My country, Greece, was kicked out of the Council of Europe in the 1970s … this decision strengthened our struggle for democracy and freedom,” he stated.

Pyotr Tolstoy, head of the Russian delegation on the Council’s Parliamentary Assembly, stated on his Telegram channel that he had handed over a letter from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserting Moscow’s determination to depart the watchdog.

The Council of Europe, which is separate from the European Union, confirmed it had obtained Moscow’s letter.

Russia describes its invasion of Ukraine as a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine and stop a genocide of Russian audio system. Ukraine and Western allies name this a baseless pretext for a struggle of alternative.

The Council of Europe was based in 1949. Russia joined in 1996.

