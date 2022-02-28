Russia ramps up war efforts as delegates prepare for talks at Belarus border | CNN





CNN

—

A far-long convoy of Russian army autos is bearing down on the Ukrainian capital, new satellite tv for pc imagery reveals, as Moscow continues to ramp up its assault on Kyiv regardless of getting ready for negotiations with Ukrainian representatives.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is now getting into into its fifth day, with its troops going through decided resistance throughout the nation, irritating Moscow’s efforts to swiftly take management of key cities.

Monday’s talks – anticipated to be held on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border at midday Moscow time (4:00 a.m. EST), in line with Russian state information company TASS – would mark the 2 sides’ first public contact since struggle started.

In a public tackle Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky downplayed the importance of the talks. “I do not really believe in the result of this meeting, but let them try, so that no citizen of Ukraine would have any doubt that I, as President, did not try to stop the war when there was even a small chance,” stated Zelensky, who is not going to be attending in individual.

But whereas Ukrainians have hooked up little hope within the talks yielding a pathway to peace, the alternatives to deescalate the battle look like shortly shrinking.

As NATO allies pledged elevated weaponry and help to embattled Ukrainian forces and worldwide sanctions on Russia start to tighten, Putin on Sunday raised the stakes by ordering his nation’s nuclear forces to be positioned on excessive alert.

Later on Sunday, Belarus renounced its non-nuclear standing in a referendum, after the previous Soviet nation grew to become a launch pad for Russia’s invasion in Ukraine final week.

The vote in favor of a brand new structure may theoretically enable Russia to put nuclear weapons again in Belarus for the primary time because the fall of the Soviet Union, when Belarus gave up its stockpile and have become a nuclear free zone.

Addressing journalists at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stated he may ask Putin to “return the nuclear weapons” Belarus gave away if the West transfers any nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania.

Ukrainian intelligence additionally indicated Belarus might be getting ready to “participate directly” within the invasion of Ukraine, in line with two sources near the Ukrainian authorities.

Lukashenko stated final week that Belarusian troops may be a part of the invasion “if it becomes necessary.”

So far, regardless of being bigger and much better outfitted, Russia has been unable to transform its numerical superiority into territorial beneficial properties, as bizarre Ukrainians and reservists be a part of efforts to defend their households and houses.

Ukraine stated its air drive shot down a cruise missile launched on the metropolis from Belarus Sunday, and claimed a successful drone attack towards towards a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile system close to the capital.

But Western army assessments warning that Ukrainian forces can’t holdout indefinitely. On Sunday, new satellite tv for pc photos released by Maxar Technologies confirmed a Russian army convoy stretching at the very least three miles lengthy on a street close to Ivankiv, about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of the Ukrainian capital. Maxar recognized gas and logistical vehicles, along with tanks, infantry autos and self-propelled artillery among the many autos within the convoy.

And whereas Ukrainian troops look like holding floor in the nation’s north, Russian forces have made some advances to the south. On Sunday Russian troops took control of Berdyansk – a port metropolis of 100,000 individuals on Ukraine’s southern coast, and the location of a small naval base.

The ongoing Russian assault has inflicted widespread struggling and casualties on the Ukrainian inhabitants, forcing at the very least 368,000 individuals to flee the nation, in line with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The variety of recognized civilians killed in Ukraine stands at 352, with 14 of these youngsters, Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior stated Sunday.

As Western sanctions start to roll out, the Russian Central Bank introduced it might elevate its key rate of interest from 9.5% to twenty% every year, saying in an announcement on Monday, “external conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed.”

From the removing of Russian liquor and different merchandise from cabinets across the US and Canada, to a number of European nations refusing to play Russia in worldwide soccer matches, assist for Ukraine towards the Russian invasion is rising.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated in an interview Sunday the bloc wished Ukraine to hitch: “They’re one of us,” she stated. Ukraine just isn’t an official candidate for EU accession and becoming a member of is a posh and prolonged course of.

The EU threw its assist behind the nation, committing for the primary time in its historical past to finance the acquisition and supply of weapons and gear to a rustic underneath assault. That consists of $450 million to offer arms and deadly help to Ukraine and $50 million in non-lethal help, high diplomat Josep Borell stated.

Russia’s invasion and aviation bans are creating big no-go areas within the sky, with the EU the most recent to shut its airspace to Russian planes, together with the personal jets of oligarchs, following comparable strikes by the Canada and the UK.

Meanwhile, the UK stated it can present an extra $53 million in humanitarian support to Ukraine and British leaders plan to introduce legislation in Parliament aimed toward clamping down on Russian cash laundering and fraud.

And Australian journey bans and focused monetary sanctions towards Putin and senior members of his authorities went into impact Monday, the nation’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed in an announcement.

South Korea and Singapore on Monday additionally introduced new sanctions on Russia