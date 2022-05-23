Russia ready to continue talks with Ukraine: Moscow

Russia’s lead negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine stated on Sunday that Moscow is keen to renew negotiations, however Kyiv has to make step one, state information company TASS reported.

“For our part, we are ready to continue the dialogue. But I will emphasize once again: the ball for the continuation of peace talks is in Ukraine’s court. Freezing the talks is entirely Ukraine’s initiative,” Vladimir Medinsky stated.

He added “Russia has never refused negotiations, including at the highest level. [Russia’s President] Vladimir Putin has repeatedly confirmed this. The only question is that in order for a summit meeting to take place between the presidents, serious preparations are needed.”

Talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have been held often since Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine’s lead negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak stated on Thursday: “Do not offer us a ceasefire – this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal. Ukraine is not interested in new ‘Minsk’ and the war renewal in a few years. Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money.”

