Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its waters: Report

A senior Russian army official on Monday mentioned Russia was able to open hearth on overseas ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial waters, the Interfax information company reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Any such choice would, nevertheless, be taken solely on the “highest level,” the official mentioned.

The United States on Saturday denied that it had carried out army operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow mentioned a Russian naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters within the Pacific.

The Kremlin additionally mentioned it didn’t view feedback from Kyiv’s envoy to London as signaling an official change in Ukraine’s place on wanting to affix NATO, however mentioned it could considerably assist tackle Russia’s safety considerations if Kyiv did resign its intention to grow to be an alliance member.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about presumably dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the previous Soviet republic wouldn’t be reconsidering its try to affix the army alliance.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure

UAE embassy in Kyiv requests citizens postpone travel to Ukraine

Portugal-Ukraine flight forced to land in Moldova