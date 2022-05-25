Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine: Ifax

Russia is able to present a humanitarian hall for vessels carrying meals to depart Ukraine, the Interfax information company cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday.

Russia will talk about the potential for holding a prisoner alternate with Ukraine as soon as prisoners who surrendered have been convicted, Rudenko additionally stated.

Russian and separatist officers have stated a few of those that surrendered ought to be placed on trial for battle crimes.

He added it was untimely to determine a Russian army base within the Russian-controlled space of Ukraine’s Kherson area.

