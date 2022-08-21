Russia records 39,669 daily COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 39,669 over the previous day to
19,117,343, the anti-coronavirus disaster middle reported on Sunday,
Trend experiences
citing TASS.
As many as 1,853 folks have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in
Russia over the previous day, down 46.3% from a day earlier. The quantity
of hospitalized sufferers elevated in 11 areas, whereas in 66
areas the determine decreased. The state of affairs remained unchanged in
eight areas. A day earlier, 3,450 folks have been rushed to
hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 circumstances surged by 7,431 over the previous day versus
8,259 circumstances a day earlier, reaching 2,961,600, in accordance with the
anti-coronavirus disaster middle. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 circumstances
elevated by 4,407 over the previous day versus 4,399 a day earlier,
reaching 1,617,270.