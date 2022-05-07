Russia records another 5,500 coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus instances rose by 5,500 to 18,222,219 within the

previous 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus disaster heart stated on Saturday.

The nation’s coronavirus development charge was 0.03%, Trend experiences with reference

to TASS.

As many as 2,562 folks have been hospitalized with COVID-19 within the

previous 24 hours, down from 2,845 the day earlier than. Hospitalizations

declined in 41 areas of the nation.

Moscow’s COVID-19 instances surged by 387 to 2,763,325 within the day,

in response to the anti-coronavirus disaster heart. St. Petersburg’s

coronavirus instances elevated by 357 to 1,521,906.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries elevated by 8,649 to 17,596,716

previously 24 hours, the disaster heart reported. A complete of 9,408

recoveries have been reported on Friday. According to knowledge from the

heart, 96.6% of coronavirus sufferers have recovered in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus dying toll rose by 132 to 376,828 within the

previous day, the disaster heart stated. As many as 136 fatalities have been

confirmed on Friday. According to knowledge from the disaster heart,

2.07% of coronavirus sufferers have died in Russia.