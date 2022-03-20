Russia rejects reports cosmonauts wore yellow in support of Ukraine
Russia’s area company on Saturday dismissed Western media studies suggesting Russian cosmonauts becoming a member of the International Space Station (ISS) had chosen to put on yellow fits with a blue trim in assist of Ukraine.
“Sometimes yellow is just yellow,” Roscosmos’s press service mentioned on its Telegram channel.
“The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colours of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from … To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy.”
Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin was extra acerbic, saying on his private Telegram channel that Russian cosmonauts had no sympathy for Ukrainian nationalists.
In a live-streamed information convention from the ISS on Friday, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, the mission commander, was requested in regards to the fits.
“Every crew picks a colour that looks different. It was our turn to pick a colour,” he mentioned. “The truth is, we had accumulated a lot of yellow fabric, so we needed to use it up. That’s why we had to wear yellow flight suits.”
On Saturday night, he was quoted on Roscosmos’s Telegram channel as saying the fits had been made six months in the past, and that the three cosmonauts had chosen the colors of their alma mater.
“Colour is just colour. It has nothing to do with Ukraine,” he mentioned. “In these days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and people!”