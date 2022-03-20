Russia rejects reports cosmonauts wore yellow in support of Ukraine

Russia’s area company on Saturday dismissed Western media studies suggesting Russian cosmonauts becoming a member of the International Space Station (ISS) had chosen to put on yellow fits with a blue trim in assist of Ukraine.

“Sometimes yellow is just yellow,” Roscosmos’s press service mentioned on its Telegram channel.

“The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colours of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from … To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy.”

Footage launched by the Roscosmos Space Agency reveals the Russian cosmonauts, newly arrived to the ISS, carrying yellow fits. Credit:AP

Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin was extra acerbic, saying on his private Telegram channel that Russian cosmonauts had no sympathy for Ukrainian nationalists.